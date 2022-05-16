Ian Harkes selected as Dundee United’s player of the year

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Ian Harkes has been selected as Dundee United’s player of the year. The 27-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain John Harkes, had three goals in 28 Scottish Premier League matches in his fourth season with the club. Dundee United finished fourth, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League’s third qualifying round. Harkes scored in 1-0 wins over Dundee and Ross County and got the tying goal in a 1-1 draw against Glasgow Celtic. Harkes won the 2017 Hermann Trophy as U.S. college player of the year at Wake Forest.