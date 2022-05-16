Ransomware gang threatens to overthrow Costa Rica government

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A ransomware gang that infiltrated some Costa Rican government computer systems has upped its threat. It now says its goal is to overthrow the government. The Russian-speaking Conti gang attacked Costa Rica in April, accessing multiple critical systems in the Finance Ministry including customs and tax collection. Other government systems were also affected and a month later not all are fully functioning. President Rodrigo Chaves declared a state of emergency last week over the attack as soon as he was sworn in. The U.S. State Department has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification or location of Conti leaders.