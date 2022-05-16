The city of Palm Desert donates land to help with affordable housing crisis

The City of Palm Desert donated city property to the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition to help give 14 families homes.

The portion of city property donated to the CVHC is on Merle Street in Palm Desert. With the help of the city donating this empty lot, it's going to help put a small dent in the affordable housing crisis.

This plan has been in the works since 2017.

The CVHC is taking over the land, and using it for its Self Help Housing Program. 14 homes are going to be build, meaning 14 families are going to benefit from this.

“We’re going to convert this into what we call the Palm Desert Merle Street Urban Self Help Program. This is going to give low-income families an opportunity to become homeowners," explained Pedro S. G. Rodriguez, Executive Director of CVHC.

The CVHC still has open spots available for this specific program and is taking applications from those interested.

There are certain requirements are those who participate have to work in the city, and fall in the low-income bracket designated by the CVHC.