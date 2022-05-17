Abreu drives in 2, Cease Ks 9, White Sox top Royals 3-0

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning, Dylan Cease pitched scoreless ball into the sixth, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. Cease wrangled out of trouble throughout, allowing runners in every inning. He gave up seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, with nine strikeouts — several in clutch situations. The Royals struck out 14 times overall, went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners. They have lost seven of 10. Kansas City’s Salvador Perez left the game in the seventh with a left thumb sprain.