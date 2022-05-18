Job fair at PGA West

PGA West is hosting a job fair today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pete Dye Clubhouse.

They will be offering $500 sign up bonuses and same day offers.

The club is seeking positions in culinary, maintenance, housekeeping and kitchen staff.

Interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their spot at the job fair by contacting PGA West human resources department at 760-777-4972

Individuals can also send resumes directly to tleclair@pgawest.com

The clubhouse is located at 50200 Avenida Vista Bonita, La Quinta.