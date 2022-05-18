Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:07 PM

Scherzer exits with injury to side, Mets deck Cards 11-4

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pulled himself from a start with discomfort in his left side before the New York Mets finished off an 11-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Pete Alonso homered and drove in four runs for the Mets, who improved to 13-1 following a loss. The only time they dropped consecutive games this season was April 10-11. Jeff McNeil had an early two-run single and Alonso snapped a 2-all tie with an RBI single off rookie reliever Jake Walsh in a four-run fifth. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols got two hits to pass Eddie Collins for 10th place on the career list with 3,314.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content