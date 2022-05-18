Scherzer exits with injury to side, Mets deck Cards 11-4

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pulled himself from a start with discomfort in his left side before the New York Mets finished off an 11-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Pete Alonso homered and drove in four runs for the Mets, who improved to 13-1 following a loss. The only time they dropped consecutive games this season was April 10-11. Jeff McNeil had an early two-run single and Alonso snapped a 2-all tie with an RBI single off rookie reliever Jake Walsh in a four-run fifth. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols got two hits to pass Eddie Collins for 10th place on the career list with 3,314.