Yankees ride Cole’s arm, quick start to 3-2 win over Orioles

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gerrit Cole outpitched Jordan Lyles in a duel of veteran right-handers, and the New York Yankees squeezed past the skidding Baltimore Orioles 3-2 to clinch their ninth straight series win. Gleyber Torres hit an RBI double and scored in a three-run first inning that propelled the Yankees to their 21st win in 24 games, including nine of their last 10. New York’s 28-9 start is tied for second-best in the majors since 1948, trailing only the 1984 Detroit Tigers at 32-5. The Yankees will attempt to complete a four-game sweep of last-place Baltimore on Thursday.