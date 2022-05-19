A happier Andretti returns to Indy 500 as part-time racer

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Andretti eased into semi-retirement after the 2020 season and now races only the Indianapolis 500 for his family-owned team. It’s enough for the third-generation racer, who lost much of the joy of his profession over 16 difficult seasons. But he can’t stay away from Indianapolis, the race that means more to his family than any other event. He will make his 17th start next week and pass his father, who went 0 for 16 in his career. Mario Andretti’s 1969 victory stands as the only Indy 500 win for motorsports’ famed family.