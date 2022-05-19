Cathedral City to host State of the City

Cathedral City will be hosting its State of the City Thursday, in person, after being unable to the last two years.

Mayor Ernesto Gutirrez will be leading the event, alongside other city leaders.

They will be talking about the successes and economic opportunities Cathedral City has had within the last year.

Some of the discussions will include a new hotel opening in the city, and a new restaurant in downtown, among other things to come.

"We're going to be talking about things that have just broken ground, major developments that are on the horizon," explained Stone James, Cathedral City's Director of Economic Development. "We're going to recognize some of the volunteers and some of the nonprofits, and some of the businesses that make our city a wonderful place to live work, and raise a family."

Before the State of the City, there is going to be a luncheon and business expo. Ticket sales for these events are now closed.

The State of the City is a public meeting and anyone is able to attend at no cost.

It is going to be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs. The address for the hotel is 67967 Vista Chino, Cathedral City, CA 92234.

All three events are going to be held between 11 am-2 pm.