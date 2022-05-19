First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds peak Friday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Friday, May 20th. Gusty west winds will blow sand and dust, likely reducing visibility, especially in the Northern Coachella Valley.

Wind speeds are already strengthening around the mountains and desert Thursday evening. Winds will continue to ramp up through the night, with gusts between 30-40 MPH in the Coachella Valley.

A broad trough of low pressure is developing to our north and is responsible for strengthening onshore flow as we close out the workweek.

Winds look to peak Friday afternoon into Friday evening, with gusts exceeding 40 MPH at times around the desert.

There is a payoff to all of the wind -- cooler temperatures! Highs will drop into the 90s for Friday through Sunday before taking off back into the triple digits. Highs will near 106° by the middle of next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!