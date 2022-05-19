Injured reliever Luke Jackson loses arbitration vs Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson has lost his salary arbitration case. Jackson is sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery. He was awarded the team’s $3.6 million offer rather than his $4 million request. The decision came a day after his hearing. No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout. A 30-year-old right-hander, Jackson had surgery on April 13 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Team have a 3-2 lead in decisions. Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.