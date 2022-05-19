Local organizations, businesses and hospitals help families feed their infants during the ongoing formula shortage

While families wait for relief from the baby formula shortage, several organizations, businesses and hospitals are helping families feed their babies.

JadaBug's Kid Boutique in La Quinta is taking formula and breastmilk donations and supplying it to families in need throughout the community.

The boutique continues to partner with About Families to point families to resources and several classes for newborn parents, including lactation classes if breastfeeding is an option for their baby.

Founder and Director of About Families, Joanna Boles Whitlow says, "Some people feel very comfortable having donated breastmilk from somebody else. We take donations of breastmilk, we have a freezer here. People can drop off or come and see if there’s any here if they want it.”

You can find more classes and events offered by About Families at coachellavalleyprenatalclass.com

News Channel 3 was also able to speak to a lactation nurse.

Registered Nurse, and an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, Makenzi Smith, shared that breastfeeding can be difficult especially during the first few days of an infant's life.

A lot of first time parents may be surprised at how much sleep they might lose, and how often their newborn needs to be fed.

"A baby can actually eat 8 to 30 times the first 24 hours of life. So just knowing that itself is huge. So I think that's probably why a lot of moms are like, 'Oh, formula, please!' Because they're exhausted.”

The lactation nurse also shares that if families can work to make it through those first couple of days, they can see more success in the later weeks and months.

Families that are seeking support can sign up for Desert Care's Health Beginnings program. They support families with babies, and offer breastfeeding classes for those that are interested.

You can find more information at DesertCareNetwork.com