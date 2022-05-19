Riverside County still has funds to help small businesses affected by pandemic

Assistance is available in Riverside County for small businesses that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The county's economic department says it is important to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited.

"La Casa de la Novia" in Indio is the family business of Maria Aceves. She says her small business had to close for six months because of the pandemic. The business handles for gathering like weddings, quinceañeras, baptisms, etc.

"It did impact us a lot because there were no events for like a year and a half," Aceves said.

The business is the economic pillar for Aceves and her family.

"Now we're kind of getting out of expenses, but we're kind of starting over again," Aceves said.

Small Coachella Valley businesses like "La Casa de la Novia" could receive a $2,500 grant as part of a Riverside County relief grant program.

"These businesses also like the others were affected by COVID-19 and are still having problems so the state government has provided these funds," said Joaquin Tijerina of the county's economic development office.

Tijerina says they have enough funds to assist more than 1,000 businesses on their long road to recovery.

"It doesn't matter the city, the important thing is that it's within Riverside County," Tijerina said.

Eligible small businesses must meet several requirements. For starters, they must have fewer than 5 employees working full time. The business must also have been the primary source of income for the owner in 2019.

"Then they have to have gross income of less than $50,000 per year per year," Tijerina said.

Tijerina explains that interested parties can fill out a survey at rivcobizhelp.org and he will give them an immediate response if they qualify for the next step. Or they can call 951-955-0493 for more information.

The $2,500 that doesn't have to be paid back can be used to pay employee salaries, rent payments, and merchandise.

"This is your money, this is part of the taxes you pay annually so the government is providing them with a handout, take it," Tijerina said.

Aceves says she is interested.

"It would be a good help that you would give us because if right now we are starting over," Maria said.

The economic development department tells us that businesses that apply will have an official response within 14 days.

Another requirement is that businesses have not already received a grant from the state.

The deadline to apply is June 30, but could be accelerated if funds run out sooner.