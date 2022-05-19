Robert homers, drives in 4 as White Sox beat Royals 7-4

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City City Royals 7-4 to win the five-game series. Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago’s sixth come-from-behind win. Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave the White Sox their first lead with an RBI single in the seventh off Gabe Speier that broke a 4-all tie. Tim Anderson had two hits, two walks and two RBIs, recording his 10th multi-hit outing in his last 18 games for the White Sox. Chicago took three of five from the Royals.