Defending champ Ruud and Sousa advance to Geneva Open final

GENEVA (AP) — Casper Ruud will defend his Geneva Open title against unseeded Joao Sousa after both had straight sets wins in the semifinals. The No. 8-ranked Ruud beat Reilly Opelka 7-6, 7-5 to lift his career record to 4-0 against the big-serving American. Ruud took the only break-point chance of the match at 5-5 in the second set then sealed the win with back-to-back aces. Sousa advanced to his first clay-court final since 2018 by beating Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-2.