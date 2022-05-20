Dutch leader faces pressure over old-school text messages

By MOLLY QUELL

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The long-serving Dutch prime minister is facing unusual political and public pressure after revelations that he has been deleting text messages about official matters for years. Critics accuse Prime Minister Mark Rutte of concealing state activity. But he says the messages just took up too much space in his years-old Nokia phone. Rutte survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday over the deleted text messages. But opposition parties are calling for further inquiry. Questions have also surfaced over whether his use of the old phone might have jeopardized national security for the Netherlands. Rutte denies any wrongdoing.