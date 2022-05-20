Fundraising page set up for Indio firefighter seriously injured in off-duty motorcycle crash

A fundraising page has been set up to help support the family of an Indio firefighter/paramedic injured in a motorcycle crash while off-duty last weekend.

Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Kelly was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, which occurred on Sunday just before 10 a.m. on Monroe Street north of Requa Drive.

"Brian has a long road to recovery ahead of him, and it is unlikely that he will be able to return to work anytime soon," reads the post on GiveInKind.

Click Here to go to Fundraising Page

Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed into each other, however, the circumstances of the crash remained under investigation.

Everyone is cooperating in the investigation and drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

"BK was treated and transported by his firehouse crew to the local trauma center with major injuries," reads a post on the 16th Battalion's Instagram page. "At the request of his family, friends, and coworkers, please keep BK in your thoughts and prayers."

On Monday, Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3 that Kelly was in the ICU in stable condition.

