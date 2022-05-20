Tillman switching from Germany to US, Wright also on roster

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman is switching affiliation from Germany to the United States and is among 27 players invited to the Americans’ next-to-last training camp ahead of the World Cup. Haji Wright, a 24-year-old forward from Los Angeles who is on a scoring run in the Turkish league, also is among the players who could make their U.S. debuts along with Borussia Mönchengladbach outside back Joe Scally. Glasgow Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic also were called in after being bypassed in the 14 qualifiers from September to March.