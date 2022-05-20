Two plead not guilty to package thefts, firearms/narcotics possession

Two people pleaded not guilty today to stealing packages from porches and having firearms and narcotics in their vehicle.

Dale Shane Adams, 39, of Yucca Valley, and 31-year-old Mallory Lynn Bauer of Temecula were stopped by Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team deputies on Wednesday because their silver minivan matched the description of a vehicle used in a series of package thefts from porches, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies searched their vehicle and allegedly found a 9mm pistol with a 50-round drum magazine and a shoulder-mount stabilizer, 481 grams of fentanyl, 62 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and property from the package thefts, according to the department.

Adams was charged with nine felony counts -- grand theft of over $950, being in possession of controlled substance while armed, transporting/selling narcotics and a controlled substance, importing/selling/distributing a controlled substance into the state, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict possessing firearms, possessing ammunition, manufacturing/importing/selling an undetectable firearm and two counts for possession of a controlled substance for sale.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts Friday and was being held in lieu of $501,000 bail.

Bauer was charged with one felony count for grand theft of over $950. She pleaded not guilty Friday and was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Both suspects are being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Their next court appearance is scheduled for June 1 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.