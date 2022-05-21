Airshow features all-women cast of performers

By Drew Marine

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon International Air Show is back at the Hillsboro airport this weekend for the first time in four years.

It’s all women all weekend taking to the sky in the air show, something spokesperson Brena Kerfoot said you won’t want to miss.

“I’ve been in the business many years and I’ve never been to an all women airshow. It’s truly historic,” she said. “Not only do we have an all women, female, performer cast but we have all the support people – the FAA, the AirBoss running the airspace in the show.”

Ukranian Skydancer Anna Serbinenko said it’s extremely special to be a part of. She hopes she and other performers in the show can inspire young women to get into aviation.

“Aviation in general and airshows as part of aviation is a very male-dominated profession and I’m not quite sure why,” Serbinenko said. “Join aviation, join STEM fields or even take to the next level whatever dream they have so that nobody can say they can’t do it because they can.”

Emily Bartles was inspired seeing women show off their planes and take to the sky.

“It’s a really cool thing to see. I learned about the skydiving team which is really interesting because I didn’t know that there was an all-women’s team for skydiving,” she said.

Andy Wallace was excited to bring his daughter Hannah to see the show.

“It’s fantastic. It’s about time. It gives me a lot of hope Hannah can pursue that if she so chooses,” Wallace said.

The show runs through May 22. There are still tickets available on their website. (oregonairshow.com/hillsboro-tickets-2022)

