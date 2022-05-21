FRENCH OPEN: No. 1 Swiatek enters on 28-match winning streak

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek carries a 28-match winning streak into the French Open. She has won 42 of her past 43 sets and five consecutive titles. The 20-year-old from Poland knows that means just about everyone will consider her the favorite to win the women’s title at a Grand Slam tournament she also won in 2020. Swiatek also realizes her streak must come to an end at some point and figures that knowledge helps her. Only three women have compiled longer winning streaks since 2000: Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Justine Henin. Play begins Sunday on the red clay of Roland Garros.