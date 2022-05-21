Lifeguards throughout the Coachella Valley stress the importance of swim lessons, especially for children on National Learn to Swim Day

Saturday marks National Learn to Swim Day.

The day is observed every third Saturday of May to bring attention to the number of people that drown each year, especially children.

Lifeguard Supervisor at Palm Desert Aquatic Center, Kenneth Cross shares, "There's a lot more pressure to go into the water in the summer. And that might push those that don't know how to swim into the water."

According to the CDC drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional deaths for children between the ages of 1 and 14.

Local swimmer, Boni Adleman shares, "I have three friends whose kids fell into a pool and drowned when they were little. That’s why my kid was swimming as soon as he was 8 months old."

Several aquatic centers throughout the valley offer swimming lessons for all ages.

Babies as young as six months can start taking classes with their parents at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center, "Starting with with infants, we're getting them used to the water. Comfortable in the water and even showing them how to float by themselves," says Cross.

And it's never too late to learn. Lifeguard, Maiya Orosco at the Palm Springs Swim Center shares, "We also have masters classes for adults that don't know how to swim. You can always learn how it's never too late.”

National learn to swim day happens one month before the official start of summer, giving people time to arrange swim lessons.

To sign up for lessons at Palm Desert Aquatic Center you can visit their website at pdpool.com/swim-lessons

To learn more about classes and swimming hours at the Palm Springs Swim Center you can click here to visit their website.