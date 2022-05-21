Skip to Content
Norrie wins first ATP title on clay in Lyon

LYON, France (AP) — Cameron Norrie of Britain has won his second ATP title of the year after beating Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-1 in the Lyon Open final. Norrie missed two match points on Molcan’s serve in the second set, but took his third chance to end the final after 2 1/2 hours. It is the first title on clay for No. 11-ranked Norrie. His fourth career ATP singles title followed Delray Beach in February. Molcan is ranked No. 47, and was going for his first title.

Associated Press

