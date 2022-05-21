Peanut Butter lovers beware

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak that is believed to be linked to some JIF peanut butter products.

14 people in 12 different states have reported illness due to the outbreak and 2 of those people have been hospitalized.

The salmonella cases have been traced back to a plant operated by JM Smucker Company in Lexington, Kentucky.

The JIF peanut butter products in question have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425.

Peanut butter can have a 2 year shelf life so consumers are urged to check all products.