Blaney wins All-Star race, $1M 2 laps after thinking he won

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ryan Blaney had to go two extra laps after thinking he had already won NASCAR’s All-Star race and $1 million. Blaney stayed in front through a green-white-checkered finish after a caution came out just yards before he got to the line the first time Sunday night at Texas. Blaney’s crew was already celebrating the victory in the pit and the driver had already lowered the window net after crossing the start-finish line. Pushed by his Penske teammate Austin Cindric on the restart, Blaney was able to stay in front and hold off Denny Hamlin.