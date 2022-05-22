Croatian police fire live ammunition during soccer fan clash

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they have fired warning shots into the air and ground with live ammunition when soccer fans returning from a match in the capital attacked them on a highway with iron bars, bats and flares. Police said Sunday that at least 35 people were injured including four fans with bullet wounds. The violence late Saturday happened when a convoy of more than 260 cars and buses was transporting Hajduk Split fans under police escort after their team lost 3-1 to Dinamo Zagreb. The two teams have a fierce rivalry. And Hajduk fans may have been angry because police barred them from entering Zagreb’s stadium with flares and banners. Police said about 2,000 fans refused to enter the stadium and remained outside throughout the match.