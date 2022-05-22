Woman dies at Sacramento jail after medical emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 64-year-old woman found dead in a cell at Sacramento County Main Jail had experienced an unspecified medical emergency, sheriff’s officials said.

Guards discovered the dead inmate during a cell check early Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The woman had been in custody since March 2 on felony domestic violence charges, the Sacramento Bee reported Saturday.

She was being housed on the outpatient psychiatric floor and was awaiting transfer to a state hospital for a competency evaluation, the sheriff’s statement said.

“The subject was not under a conservatorship and was a documented non-compliant patient even though she suffered from ongoing medical conditions that required daily medication,” the statement said.

Coroner’s officials will determine the cause of death. Authorities do not believe COVID-19 or foul play was a factor.

The woman’s identity was withheld pending family notification.