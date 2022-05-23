Heat’s Herro (groin) ruled out ahead of Game 4 vs. Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out of Game 4 of Miami’s Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Boston Celtics with a strained left groin. Herro missed the final eight minutes of the Heat’s Game 3 victory because of the injury. He is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds during the playoffs. Jimmy Butler sat out the entire second half with swelling in his right knee. He is questionable for Game 4 along with Kyle Lowry (strained left hamstring), Max Strus (strained hamstring), Gabe Vincent (strained left hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation). The Heat say all will warm up with the intent to play. Boston’s Jayson Tatum (nerve impingement) is probable. Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are questionable.