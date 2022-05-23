Ten Hag has vision of ‘unified’ and ‘entertaining’ United
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Recently hired Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has set out his vision for the Premier League club. He wants a hard-working, unified team playing attacking and entertaining soccer. Ten Hag was presented as the fifth manager in nine years at a fallen giant coming off its worst ever season in the Premier League. Ten Hag watched United lose 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Sunday to conclude a fifth straight season without a trophy and finish the league in sixth place on 58 points. Ten Hag says “the current situation is obviously not that good. It’s a big challenge.”