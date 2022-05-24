LIVE UPDATES: As many as 14 dead after a shooting at a Texas elementary school

As many as 14 people, including several children, were killed after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, ABC News reports.

A News Conference is expected to be held shortly. You can watch it live below:

The suspect has been taken into custody, police said. The Uvalde Police Department did not immediately provide further information.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed to ABC News that two children had died from presumed gunshot injuries in the incident.

You can watch ABC News live below for continuing updates