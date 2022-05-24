Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:31 PM
Published 1:02 PM

LIVE UPDATES: As many as 14 dead after a shooting at a Texas elementary school

As many as 14 people, including several children, were killed after an "active shooter" incident at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, ABC News reports.

A News Conference is expected to be held shortly. You can watch it live below:

The suspect has been taken into custody, police said. The Uvalde Police Department did not immediately provide further information.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed to ABC News that two children had died from presumed gunshot injuries in the incident.

You can watch ABC News live below for continuing updates

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content