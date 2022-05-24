Inspired PSUSD students learn Black history, tour HBCUs on free trip to D.C.

Students in Palm Springs Unified School District who were selected to attend a free trip to Washington D.C. earlier this year are making a presentation to the school board Tuesday night.

The program was coordinated by the African American Parent Advisory Council of PSUSD. 24 students flew to the nation's capital last month. They were selected based on both academic achievements or promises.

"I was really passionate about being able to go to the east coast and learn something new," said Rancho Mirage High School senior Tiyane Skosana.

The group toured Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and learned about Black history in America.

"Not only seeing the colleges, but also the black owned businesses, the historical sites," Skosana said. "I didn't feel like I wasn't educated enough on my own history and culture."

The group departed from Palm Springs International Airport. For some of the students, including Ziere Revis, the flight was their first time in the air. As a junior in high school, Revis said he's now inspired to apply to HBCUs.

But it isn't just the future the students were working toward. They also took a deep dive into the past. "Learning more about my people, about my culture, what they did for me... that's the reason why it's life changing," Revis said.

Skosana had already been accepted to college, but she said this trip changed her course. "It was really cool to see the HBCU experience," she said. "I did apply to Howard, and I did get in there... It helped me in deciding like where I wanted to go to school."

"It definitely inspired me, it definitely made me go harder in the classroom," Revis said. "Seeing the HBCUs, I know that's definitely something I want to do."

The trip cost about $40,000 and was paid for by LCAP funds from the state department of education.