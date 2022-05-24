LIVE UPDATES: As many as 15 dead after a shooting at a Texas elementary school; Shooter dead

A News Conference is expected to be held shortly. You can watch it live below:

14 students and a teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott confirmed.

Abbott said the shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Romas, a resident of Uvalde.

Abbott said authorities believe Romas entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Romas is dead, Abbott said the shooter was killed by responding officers. Two officers were struck by rounds, but have no serious injuries.

ABC News reports that Romas shot his grandmother before heading to the school. Her condition is unknown.

University Health in San Antonio said it had two patients from the shooting incident -- a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl -- both in critical condition.

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio said it has also received patients from the shooting.