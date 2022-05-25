Skip to Content
All DEL baseball and softball honors released

The Athletic Directors of the Desert Empire League released today the All DEL secretions for baseball and softball for the Spring of 2022. First team, second team, honorable mentions and MVP's were announced.

Aiden Arriaga (Offensive MVP), Brandon Leon (Defensive MVP), and Jordan Watson (Pitcher of the Year).

Victoria Talamantes (Pitcher of the Year), Brooklyn Dowdle (Offensive Play of the Year), and Amariz Rodriguez (Defensive Player of the Year).

Congratulations to all these athletes who were honored.

