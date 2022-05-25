Jeff Levine, Chairman of the Board of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, dies￼

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff are grieving the loss of its chairman, Jeff Levine.

Levine died unexpectedly on Monday, the board announced.

"Jeff was a champion of our business community, a devoted leader within the Chamber, and a friend of many across the Coachella Valley," reads a post from the organization.

Levine, a long-time Indio resident, served as the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 Chairman of the Board. He has also served among the Chamber's executive leadership team since GCVCC's inception in 2016/2017.

Levine spoke at Cathedral City's State of the City address last week, which the GCVCC hosted.

He served as the Board Chair for the Chamber's Desert Advertising Federation and he gave his time and talent to serving on multiple committees.

For over 25 years, Levine worked with local clients with their advertising and marketing needs.