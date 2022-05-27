FIND Food Bank launches its Summer Feeding Program

As children head into summer vacation, a lot of them don't know where their next meal will be coming from. FIND Food Bank launched its Summer Feeding Program to help ensure that no kid goes hungry during break.

FIND has 44 mobile community food markets, where there are at least two markets a day throughout the Coachella Valley.

It's trying to make it easier for families to have access to nutritious foods year-round.

Lorena Marroquin, the Director of Community Impact at FIND said that 84% of children in the Coachella Valley public school system rely on free and reduced-price lunches throughout the school year.

No school means no access to these meals, and for some families, this could mean not knowing where their next meal will come from.

To bridge the gap, FIND wants people to know they can help.

All you have to do is locate a mobile food market on the FIND website, show up, and provide your household information to get food.

You can even pick up for other families with no transportation to a mobile food market.