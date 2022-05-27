Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs; Police search for red 2012-2016 Porsche Carrera

Police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Palm Springs Friday morning and had no immediate information on the suspect driver.

A department statement said a call to police reported a pedestrian found lying along the dirt shoulder of the eastbound lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive at 6:40 a.m.

There were no immediate details on the identity of the person killed.

Police said they are looking for a red 2012-2016 Porsche Carrera with front-end damage.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125 or PSPD Dispatch at 760-327-1441.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

East Palm Canyon Drive was closed to all traffic between S. Broadmoor Drive to Golf Club Drive but was back open by 2:00 p.m.

