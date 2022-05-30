Coachella Valley Cemetery honors fallen veterans this Memorial Day

Community members came together for a day of remembrance at the Coachella Valley cemetery.

They honored all the men and women who laid down their lives while serving our U.S. Armed Forces.

La Quinta Mayor, Linda Evans says, "This Memorial Day we have so many residents not only in our city, but Valley wide and nationwide that have served and continue to serve, and we have to remember those we lost.”

U.S. Army Veteran, Mike Paul Hernandez attended the Memorial Day service in remembrance of the fallen veterans he served with.

“It makes you remember the close calls, it makes you appreciate the people before you and makes me appreciate our freedom here in the United States," says Hernandez.

Those who lost their lives while defending our nation were remembered with choir performances, a rifle volley salute and a special wreath presentation.

The parents of fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, were among those who attended today's ceremony.

There was also a moment of silence to honor our fallen heroes and those who have lost their lives in the past weeks.

Indio Mayor, Waymond Fermon says, "As we honor our fallen, we also want to pay tribute to the folks who are going through hard times in our country right now with senseless acts of violence that are pure evil, but we have to continue to lean on each other as a country, as a nation, as a community and as a city. Today was a perfect example of that. It was symbolic of what our country stands for.”

Veterans we spoke to are encouraging people that weren't able to attend a Memorial Day service to take a moment to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Luis Bernal, American Legion Board Member shares, "If you do see a veteran say thank you. I mean because of the older generations World War One, World War Two, Vietnam because of them, we still have our freedom. The ones they lost, the ones that are still here.”

Volunteers with Freedom Flags for Families and local boy scout troops helped decorate the headstones of fallen veterans with wreaths and flags.