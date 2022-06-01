Forever Marilyn gets a pink glow

The birthday bash for Marilyn Monroe is tonight and it is free to the public.

The bash begins at 6:15pm at the new downtown Palm Springs park during the Rock the Park concert.

Attendees will enjoy red velvet cupcakes and join the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Mirage to sing happy birthday to Marilyn.

As the sun sets, Forever Marilyn will be pretty in pink as a special pink light shines on her for one night, offering a great photo op for the public.

June 1st marks what would have been the 96th birthday of Marilyn Monroe.