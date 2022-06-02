Palm Springs to celebrate Juneteenth a day early

The city of Palm Springs announced today that a family-friendly celebration of Juneteenth will take place a day early.

"Juneteenth is an important celebration and reminder about how far we have come as a nation," said Jarvis Crawford, manager of the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center (DHUC). "Everyone is invited!"

Visitors can join local community leaders, who will discuss the holiday's significance through educational materials at 6 p.m. June 18 at DHUC, 480 West Tramview Road.

The event will include camel rides, food and music.

Juneteenth was declared federal holiday on June 17, 2021. It commemorates the day in which Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas -- June 19, 1865 -- with news about the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery in the U.S.