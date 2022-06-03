Palm Springs planning to move Frank Bogert statue into storage

Community members finally getting answers over the fate of Frank Bogert's statue.

The City of Palm Springs is moving forward with removing the statue, after a judge announced her ruling Thursday night.

A preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order were also dissolved after a hearing Friday morning.

"I was hoping that if it's going to be removed it's going to be put in the Village Green," says Dotie Wilder, a friend of Frank Bogert.

Friends of Frank Bogert suggested moving the statue near the McCallum Adobe Museum to provide historical context.

"Not many people live in one town and participate in it for the length of time that he did, over 70 years of his life," says Wilder.

However, after speaking to Palm Springs City Attorney, Jeff Ballinger, we learned the definite plans for the statue.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Ballinger says, "The current plan is to have it removed and placed in storage at the city’s public works yard. It will be inside a building. There are no current plans to move it to any other public property.”

Ballinger clarified the statue will not be open to the public, and the city is planning to carefully remove the statue by wrapping it and placing it in a crate.

Much of the controversy around Frank Bogert's statue surrounds the former Mayor's involvement in demolishing section 14.

The statue is still standing as of Friday evening.