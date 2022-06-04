Coachella shooting victim identified

The victim, in the shooting case that happened on Thursday, June 2, has been identified. Jose A. Molina, a 32-year-old resident of Coachella was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

On June 2, 2022, at 12:17 a.m., deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 85000 block of Cairo Ave., in Coachella. Upon arriving, deputies located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. A crime scene was secured and the Central Homicide Unit responded to start their investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990.