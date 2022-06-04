Matt Hagan tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying in New Hampshire

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Funny Car points leader Matt Hagan took the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday for Tony Stewart Racing at the NHRA New England Nationals.

Hagan’s Friday run of 3.878 seconds at 332.51 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat stood up Saturday during the final two sessions for his second straight No. 1 qualifier and third of the season.

“We’ve had an amazing season, and this Dodge is running strong. Tony gives us the parts and pieces, and he expects results, so we’re trying to give it to him,” Hagan said. “It was really cool to turn the corner and not be able to get down the midway because of all the people. I love seeing that. To have a sold-out crowd is amazing, and these folks are coming out in droves, and I love to be part of it. This is wonderful weather for fast conditions, and hopefully tomorrow will be a good day, too.”

Steve Torrence was the fastest in Top Fuel, and Dallas Glenn topped the Pro Stock field.

Torrence’s track-record run of 3.664 at 329.50 from Friday stood by for the four-time defending season champ. Glenn picked up his first No. 1 qualifier of the year and second overall with a 6.543 at 209.33 in a Chevrolet Camaro on Friday.