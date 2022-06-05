Cal Fire provides fire safety tips as wildfires increase

Thousands of wildfires strike our state each year. Cal Fire is reminding all Californians to be prepared by creating a wildfire action plan for their family. Things like designating a safe meeting location, planning several different escape routes, having fire extinguishers on hand, and preparing an emergency contact list are just some ways to stay safe.

Cal Fire says once you complete your plan, rehearse and discuss it regularly with your family. Consider practicing the plan at night as well. Keep it in a safe, visible place for quick access when a wildfire emergency occurs.

A reminder that in an emergency, it is easy to become confused or panicked. Preparing your wildfire action plan in advance will help keep you focused and able to act quickly when evacuation is anticipated or needed.

For more information on wildfire evacuation planning and survival, see the Ready for Wildfire “Go!” brochure or visit ReadyforWildfire.org/go.