Health experts remind families to practice pool safety this summer

As temperatures heat up and schools are out for the summer. More kids will be looking for ways to stay cool.

Health experts remind families to be careful and practice water safety during the hot summer months.

According to the CDC in the United States alone, more children ages 1 - 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. For children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.

A reminder that enclosures, gates, and proper supervision can help prevent drownings. And swimming lessons are vital at an early age to help build confidence and improve water safety skills.

For more information about ways to stay safe visit Riverside University Health System at www.ruehealth.org. To learn about some fun and safe summer activities available for valley kids check out Desert Recreation District at www.myrecreationdistrict.com.