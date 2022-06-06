Anti-harassment order issued against Washington sheriff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An anti-harassment order has been issued against a sheriff in western Washington, requiring him to stay away from a Black newspaper carrier who is suing him over a confrontation in 2021. The Seattle Times reports the judge on Monday cited “a course of conduct of unlawful harassment,” in ruling that Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer must steer clear of Sedrick Altheimer for one year. Altheimer said Troyer has followed him in an SUV, circling around and flashing his lights as Altheimer delivered newspapers in Tacoma. Troyer’s attorney said Troyer had encountered Altheimer only once since the 2021 incident. He said Troyer wouldn’t testify because of a criminal case pending against him.