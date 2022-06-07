German FM cuts trip after positive COVID test in Pakistan

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is cutting short a three-country foreign trip after testing positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan. Annalena Baerbock took a test after she noticed that she had lost her sense of taste at lunch, her ministry said on Twitter. It said that a test hours before had been negative. She met Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after arriving in Islamabad earlier Tuesday. The ministry said that all further engagements on her trip were canceled, but didn’t immediately give details on the timing of her return to Germany.