EU lawmakers endorse ban on combustion-engine cars in 2035

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have approved a proposed ban on cars with combustion engines in 2035 to step up the fight against global warming. The European Parliament voted Wednesday to require automakers to cut carbon-dioxide emissions by 100% by the middle of the next decade. The mandate would amount to a prohibition on the sale in the 27-nation EU of new cars powered by gasoline or diesel. The lawmakers voting in Strasbourg, France, also endorsed a 55% reduction in CO2 from automobiles in 2030 compared with 2021. Cars account for around 12% of European emissions of the greenhouse gases blamed for climate change.