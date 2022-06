The US Geological Survey reported a 3.1 Magnitude earthquake Thursday morning south of the Coachella Valley.

The small tremor was reported at 7:41 a.m. centered in an unpopulated area 9 miles west of Salton City at a depth of 1.1 miles.

The quake was centered near the Clark Fault which is within the San Jacinto Fault Zone.

