Firefighters responding to reports of another military aircraft down in Imperial County

The Imperial County Fire Department has confirmed it is responding to a downed aircraft near the site of Wednesday's Osprey crash. Military officials confirmed that they've received reports it is a military aircraft.

The crash happened near Palo Verde about 35 miles north of Yuma, not far from the site of Wednesday's crash that killed five Marines.

Our sister station KYMA reports that the Imperial County Fire Department has requested the assistance of nearby naval air facilities to help with the response.

"Federal Fire and other local first responders including Reach are headed to the scene. We have no other information at this time," reads a post by the Naval Air Facility El Centro.

#BREAKING Imperial County Fire Department is responding to a military aircraft that went down off Highway 78 near Walters Camp Road/Palo Verde. No word on how many people onboard. Riverside County Fire is also on the way. This comes one day after an MV22B went down in Glamis. — Wiley Jawhary (@wileyjawharytv) June 10, 2022

There is no word on what type of aircraft is involved or if there are any injuries.

