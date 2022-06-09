Navy helicopter crashes in Imperial County; All crew members survive

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed during a training exercise near El Centro Thursday evening, military officials confirmed.

Officials told reporters that the helicopter was an MH-60S Seahawk. The crash happened near Palo Verde about 35 miles north of Yuma.

A spokesperson for the Naval Air Forces said that according to their initial reports, all four of the air crew on board survived the crash.

One of the aircrews did sustain a non-life-threatening injury and was been transported to a local hospital, officials added. The other three crew members were screened at the hospital and released with "no known injuries."

There was no word on a potential cause for the crash at this time.

According to the U.S. Navy's website, MH-60S Seahawk missions are Anti-Surface Warfare, combat support, humanitarian disaster relief, Combat Search and Rescue, aero medical evacuation, SPECWAR and organic Airborne Mine Countermeasures.

MH-60S Seahawk (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy)

Thursday's crash is not far from the site of Wednesday's crash that killed five Marines. Wednesday's crash happened about 20 miles east of Brawley.

